India's Bowlers Dominate England in Second T20I

India's bowlers put on a stellar performance, limiting England to 165/9 in the second T20I. Despite a promising start by Jos Buttler, wickets fell quickly. Notable Indian performances included Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy, each taking two wickets. India now requires 166 to win and secure a series lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:12 IST
Team India (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's bowling unit exhibited remarkable prowess in Chennai, restricting England to a mere 165/9 in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series. Opting to field first after winning the toss, India struck early, with Arshdeep Singh dismissing Phil Salt for just four runs, soon followed by Ben Duckett's departure.

Despite initial setbacks, England managed to reach 50 from 5.1 overs, largely due to captain Jos Buttler's aggressive approach. Yet, the loss of wickets at regular intervals hindered their progress. Buttler's innings, highlighted by his 45-run contribution with two boundaries and three sixes, ended with Axar Patel's crucial breakthrough.

England faced further challenges as they were reduced to 90/5. Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse offered some resistance, but India's bowlers maintained pressure with key performances from Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy, both securing two wickets each. India now requires 166 to claim a decisive lead in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

