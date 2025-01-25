Epic Sports Weekend Recap: Triumphs, Comebacks, and Surprises

Sunday's sports lineup saw notable developments across various fields. The Buffalo Bills will play without safety Taylor Rapp in the AFC Championship due to a hip injury, as announced by coach Sean McDermott. In tennis, Madison Keys overcame doubts to clinch her first Grand Slam title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open.

Hockey action from Friday night saw the Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti achieving his first career hat trick, leading his team to a 5-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club. In football, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders impressed at the East-West Shrine Bowl, boosting his visibility ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In NFL management news, the Los Angeles Rams are considering an extension for running back Kyren Williams, while the San Francisco 49ers welcome back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys announced Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, signaling a fresh start following Mike McCarthy's departure.

