Arshdeep Singh's Brace Leads Hyderabad Toofans to Victory

Arshdeep Singh's two-goal performance secured a 3-1 victory for the Hyderabad Toofans against UP Rudras in the Men's Hockey India League. The Toofans took the lead through Gonzalo Peillat before Arshdeep's decisive brace, while Jobanpreet Singh scored for the Rudras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:23 IST
Arshdeep Singh

In an electrifying Men's Hockey India League match, Arshdeep Singh emerged as the hero for Hyderabad Toofans, driving them to a 3-1 triumph over UP Rudras. His two goals, coming in the 28th and 60th minutes, were instrumental in sealing the victory on Saturday.

The game began with Hyderabad Toofans securing an early penalty corner, but Gonzalo Peillat's attempt was thwarted by the resolute UP Rudras defense. Nevertheless, Peillat broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

Despite an impressive fightback led by Jobanpreet Singh's goal for the Rudras, the Toofans maintained their dominance, buoyed by stellar saves from Dominic Dixon and a defensive masterclass. Ultimately, Arshdeep's brilliant brace ensured Hyderabad's convincing win.

