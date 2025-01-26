Left Menu

Antony's New Spanish Venture: Manchester United Winger Joins Real Betis on Loan

Antony, a Manchester United winger, joins Real Betis on loan. The move, lacking a purchase option, sees United covering most of his wages. Antony, originally signed for a high fee, struggled with just 12 goals in 96 matches. He's contracted with United until 2027.

26-01-2025
Manchester United has announced that their Brazilian winger, Antony, will spend the remainder of the season on loan with Real Betis. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed, but reports suggest that LaLiga's Betis does not have a buying option, and United will cover at least 84% of his wages plus bonuses.

In a statement, United extended their best wishes to Antony for his time in Seville. The 24-year-old joined United from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022, with an initial fee reported to be 80.75 million pounds ($100.77 million). This acquisition marked him as the club's second-most expensive signing.

Despite his high-profile transfer, Antony has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford, netting only 12 goals in 96 appearances. He has participated in 13 of United's 32 matches across all competitions this season. The forward's contract is set to continue with United until 2027.

