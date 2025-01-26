Siniakova and Townsend Triumph at Australian Open
Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei to win the women's doubles at the Australian Open. This marks their second Grand Slam together, with Siniakova reaching her 10th major title. Their victory followed a challenging match, winning in two hours and 27 minutes.
Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend emerged victorious at the Australian Open, clinching the women's doubles title. They beat Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3 in a tense final on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena.
This win secures their second Grand Slam title together, having previously won at Wimbledon. For Siniakova, the doubles world number one, it marks her 10th major title.
Despite just their second tournament as a duo, Ostapenko and Hsieh put up a strong fight, rallying to win the second set. However, Siniakova and Townsend dominated the final set, converting a crucial break point to secure the match after two hours and 27 minutes of play.
