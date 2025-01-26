Left Menu

Ian Chappell Calls for Two-Tier Test Cricket Amid ICC Criticism

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell criticized the ICC's role as an event management company, advocating for a two-tier Test cricket system. He highlighted the financial dominance of India, Australia, and England in cricket governance and the challenges faced by smaller cricketing nations in maintaining viability within the traditional format.

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has taken a critical stance on the International Cricket Council (ICC), describing it as more of an "event management company" than a governing body. Chappell believes the current scheduling benefits financially powerful nations, harming the interests of Test cricket.

Chappell argues for a two-tier system in Test cricket to preserve the format's relevance. He points out that financially dominant countries, particularly India, Australia, and England, have a disproportionate influence due to their economic contributions, which has led to an inequitable share of cricket revenues.

Chappell also highlights the difficulties faced by smaller cricketing nations, suggesting criteria for promotion to Test status, and stresses the need for better administration to address issues like scheduling and the pace of play.

