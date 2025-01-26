India Triumphs Over Bangladesh in Women's Under-19 T20 Clash
India's Under-19 cricket team defeated Bangladesh with a decisive performance in the Women's T20 World Cup match. Bangladesh struggled to 64 runs in their innings, while India efficiently chased down the target, scoring 66 runs for two wickets in just 7.1 overs.
India's Under-19 cricket squad showcased a commanding performance against Bangladesh in the Women's T20 World Cup match, held on Sunday. The Indian team's efficient bowling restricted Bangladesh to a score of 64 for eight in 20 overs.
Key performances from Vaishnavi Sharma, who took three wickets, and effective contributions from Shabnam Shakil and Gongadi Trisha, bolstered India's bowling assault. Bangladesh could not build momentum, with Jannatul Maoua scoring the highest with only 14 runs.
In response, India chased down the target comfortably, reaching 66 for two in just 7.1 overs, driven by Gongadi Trisha's stellar 40-run innings. Sanika Chalke remained unbeaten on 11, sealing India's victory with ease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Young Talents Set to Shine in Malaysia
Kho Kho World Cup Kicks Off: A Blend of Energy and Strategy
Patrick Kluivert Aims to Lead Indonesia to 2026 World Cup Glory
Priyanka Ingle Leads India's Charge in Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Set to Make Historic Debut in New Delhi