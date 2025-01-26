India Triumphs Over Bangladesh in Women's Under-19 T20 Clash

India's Under-19 cricket squad showcased a commanding performance against Bangladesh in the Women's T20 World Cup match, held on Sunday. The Indian team's efficient bowling restricted Bangladesh to a score of 64 for eight in 20 overs.

Key performances from Vaishnavi Sharma, who took three wickets, and effective contributions from Shabnam Shakil and Gongadi Trisha, bolstered India's bowling assault. Bangladesh could not build momentum, with Jannatul Maoua scoring the highest with only 14 runs.

In response, India chased down the target comfortably, reaching 66 for two in just 7.1 overs, driven by Gongadi Trisha's stellar 40-run innings. Sanika Chalke remained unbeaten on 11, sealing India's victory with ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)