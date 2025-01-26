Kamindu Mendis: ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2024

Sri Lankan cricketer Kamindu Mendis has been awarded the prestigious ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year title, following a groundbreaking 2024. Mendis' performances throughout the year have been both consistent and remarkable, underlined by an impressive tally of 1451 runs at an average over 50, as reported by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 26-year-old left-hander, who initially entered 2024 with a single Test match to his name, made a significant transformation. Mendis solidified his reputation as a dependable all-format player for Sri Lanka, stepping up in critical moments. In Test cricket, he amassed a stellar 1049 runs in just nine matches, holding a commanding average of 74.92. This achievement places him among an elite group of only six batters to score over 1000 Test runs in that period, with Mendis topping the average stakes.

His consistency was further highlighted by five centuries and three half-centuries, essential to Sri Lanka's campaign for a maiden ICC World Test Championship Final. Mendis reached the remarkable 1000 Test run milestone in just 13 innings, equalling a record set by cricket legend Don Bradman, and played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's victories over top-tier teams such as New Zealand, Bangladesh, and England. His efforts in England were vital for Sri Lanka, helping secure their first Test win there in a decade.

Mendis' standout performance came in Galle during the second Test against New Zealand, where his unbeaten 182 led Sri Lanka to a formidable total and a series victory. This innings, encompassing 250 deliveries with 16 boundaries and four sixes, underpinned Sri Lanka's comprehensive 2-0 win, earning him Player of the Match honors. Kamindu Mendis' rise in 2024 signals the dawn of a promising and prosperous cricket career, with the ICC recognition serving as a testament to his talent and resolve. (ANI)

