India Storms into U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Finals with Commanding Win

On the second day of the Super Six stage at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, India emerged victorious over Bangladesh, securing their spot in the semi-finals. Restricting Bangladesh to a mere 64 runs, India's formidable chase concluded in just 7.1 overs, affirming their dominance on the field.

The weather in Kuala Lumpur posed challenges, delaying the India-Bangladesh contest, but play eventually resumed. Winning the toss, India elected to field, and their bowlers quickly put Bangladesh under pressure, capturing their first wicket on the third delivery. The Indian bowlers maintained their momentum, crippling Bangladesh to 23-5 by the tenth over. Skipper Sumaiya Akter and Jannatul Maoua offered resistance, but Vaishnavi Sharma's crucial two-wicket haul in the 17th over left Bangladesh at 64-8 after 20 overs.

India's batting prowess shone with Trisha Gongadi scoring a rapid 40 off 31 balls. Despite stumbles from Bangladesh's Habiba Islam Pinky and Mst. Anisa Akter Soba, India clinched the win with ease. Vaishnavi Sharma's stellar bowling performance earned her the Player of the Match title. Meanwhile, relentless rain forced the abandonment of Sri Lanka's encounter against Scotland, waking both teams walk away with shared points. India, alongside Australia and South Africa, secured semi-final spots, while England and Nigeria race for the final berth.

