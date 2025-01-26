Left Menu

India Storms into U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Finals with Commanding Win

India secured a semi-final spot in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup by defeating Bangladesh. Despite rain delays in Kuala Lumpur, India dominated the match, restricting Bangladesh to 64 and chasing the target in 7.1 overs. Sri Lanka and Scotland shared points as their game was washed out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:41 IST
India Storms into U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Finals with Commanding Win
Team India. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

On the second day of the Super Six stage at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, India emerged victorious over Bangladesh, securing their spot in the semi-finals. Restricting Bangladesh to a mere 64 runs, India's formidable chase concluded in just 7.1 overs, affirming their dominance on the field.

The weather in Kuala Lumpur posed challenges, delaying the India-Bangladesh contest, but play eventually resumed. Winning the toss, India elected to field, and their bowlers quickly put Bangladesh under pressure, capturing their first wicket on the third delivery. The Indian bowlers maintained their momentum, crippling Bangladesh to 23-5 by the tenth over. Skipper Sumaiya Akter and Jannatul Maoua offered resistance, but Vaishnavi Sharma's crucial two-wicket haul in the 17th over left Bangladesh at 64-8 after 20 overs.

India's batting prowess shone with Trisha Gongadi scoring a rapid 40 off 31 balls. Despite stumbles from Bangladesh's Habiba Islam Pinky and Mst. Anisa Akter Soba, India clinched the win with ease. Vaishnavi Sharma's stellar bowling performance earned her the Player of the Match title. Meanwhile, relentless rain forced the abandonment of Sri Lanka's encounter against Scotland, waking both teams walk away with shared points. India, alongside Australia and South Africa, secured semi-final spots, while England and Nigeria race for the final berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025