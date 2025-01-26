Tilak Varma Applauds Skipper Suryakumar Yadav as India Clinches Thrilling Victory

Following an exhilarating triumph in the second T20I against England at Chepauk Stadium, India took a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The victory, achieved by chasing down 166 runs with two wickets to spare, was largely attributed to skipper Suryakumar Yadav's leadership qualities.

Tilak Varma, a standout performer during the match, extolled Yadav's ability to bond with players and offer them ample time both on and off the field. Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live show, Varma expressed how this camaraderie benefits the entire team. He credited Yadav for facilitating a supportive environment, which has been instrumental for new players joining the team.

The match saw a valiant fight from England, with notable efforts from Jos Buttler and Brydon Carse. Despite their contributions, England struggled against the spin duo Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy. India's run chase, peppered with losses in the top order, was salvaged by vital partnerships, particularly involving Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma, sealing a nail-biting win.

(With inputs from agencies.)