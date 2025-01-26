Left Menu

Tilak Varma Applauds Skipper Suryakumar Yadav as India Clinches Thrilling Victory

India secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over England in the second T20I, led by Suryakumar Yadav’s exceptional captaincy. Tilak Varma praised Yadav's leadership and team bonding. Important contributions came from Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Washington Sundar in the match, solidifying India's 2-0 series lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:06 IST
Tilak Varma Applauds Skipper Suryakumar Yadav as India Clinches Thrilling Victory
Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- RCB X/@RCBTweets). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following an exhilarating triumph in the second T20I against England at Chepauk Stadium, India took a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The victory, achieved by chasing down 166 runs with two wickets to spare, was largely attributed to skipper Suryakumar Yadav's leadership qualities.

Tilak Varma, a standout performer during the match, extolled Yadav's ability to bond with players and offer them ample time both on and off the field. Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live show, Varma expressed how this camaraderie benefits the entire team. He credited Yadav for facilitating a supportive environment, which has been instrumental for new players joining the team.

The match saw a valiant fight from England, with notable efforts from Jos Buttler and Brydon Carse. Despite their contributions, England struggled against the spin duo Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy. India's run chase, peppered with losses in the top order, was salvaged by vital partnerships, particularly involving Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma, sealing a nail-biting win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025