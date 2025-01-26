Left Menu

Ian Chappell Critiques ICC's Test Status Decisions

Former Australian cricket captain Ian Chappell criticizes the ICC for granting Test status to associate members without adequate criteria, suggesting a two-tier Test system. He questions Afghanistan's and Ireland's readiness and blames the ICC for prioritizing T20 cricket at the detriment of Test formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:56 IST
Ian Chappell Critiques ICC's Test Status Decisions
Ian Chappell. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ian Chappell, the former Australian cricket captain, has voiced concerns about the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision-making process regarding the awarding of Test status to associate members. Writing for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell argues that there needs to be a comprehensive set of criteria that countries must meet before being elevated to Test status.

Chappell pointed to the possibility of implementing a two-tier Test system as a potential solution to bolster the format's popularity. He questions whether countries like Afghanistan, under its current political climate, or Ireland, with its lack of adequate stadiums, are genuinely prepared for Test cricket.

Further, Chappell accuses the ICC of focusing too heavily on the T20 format, resulting in a congested cricket calendar that jeopardizes traditional matches. He criticizes the ICC for acting more as an events management body rather than prioritizing Test cricket, benefitting wealthier cricket nations like India, England, and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

