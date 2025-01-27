Left Menu

Car Incident Shadows Eagles' Victory Celebration

Three pedestrians were injured in Philadelphia after a car hit the crowd leaving the Eagles playoff game. The driver is in custody, and the collision appears unintentional. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred near Center City following the Eagles' victory over the Washington Commanders.

Updated: 27-01-2025 12:06 IST
Three pedestrians were struck and injured by a car amid a dispersing crowd after the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game on Sunday night, the police reported.

The driver involved is currently in custody, with authorities noting that the collision does not seem to have been deliberate, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department shared on social media.

News reports, referencing the police, confirmed the injuries were non-life-threatening. The incident took place in the bustling Center City area at approximately 9:30 p.m., following the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field where the Eagles triumphed over the Washington Commanders 55-23. A Super Bowl face-off against the Kansas City Chiefs awaits in New Orleans on February 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

