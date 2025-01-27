Left Menu

Streamlining Bank Charters: A Call to Action

A group of lawyers has urged U.S. banking authorities to simplify the process for obtaining bank charters, arguing that current bureaucratic hurdles impede competition. Emphasizing the need for innovation, the lawyers call for realistic benchmarks and improved transparency in the application process amid a pro-business climate expected under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:10 IST
Streamlining Bank Charters: A Call to Action

Lawyers are calling on U.S. authorities to streamline the process of obtaining bank charters, which they argue is fraught with bureaucratic inefficiencies. The group has written a letter to incoming banking agency leaders, underscoring the need for the industry to modernize as fintech companies become more prominent.

Currently, securing a new bank charter in the U.S. is a complex undertaking, often taking over a year and requiring engagement with multiple agencies. The letter, seen by Reuters, comes amid hopes for regulatory reforms championed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who advocates for reduced red tape in business practices.

Between 2010 and 2023, an average of only five bank charter applications were approved annually, a significant decrease from earlier years. The lawyers encourage more realistic standards for new bank applications, emphasize recognizing the inherent risks of failure, and call for a consistent 120-day review period to foster a more dynamic banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025