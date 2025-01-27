Left Menu

Azmatullah Omarzai: Afghanistan's Cricketing Sensation Named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai has been crowned ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year. The 24-year-old excelled in ODIs, becoming the second-highest run scorer and wicket-taker for his team in 2024. His standout performances were pivotal in Afghanistan securing four successive ODI series victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:10 IST
Azmatullah Omarzai (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a stellar display of cricketing prowess, Afghanistan's all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was celebrated as the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year. Announced on Monday, the accolade underlines his pivotal role in propelling Afghanistan's success in 2024, as reported by the ICC Cricket website.

The 24-year-old prodigy not only shone in T20Is and franchise cricket but made his indelible mark in ODIs, finishing as his national team's second-highest run scorer and wicket-taker, trailing only Rahmanullah Gurbaz and AM Ghazanfar, respectively. Omarzai's contributions were instrumental in Afghanistan's four victories out of five ODI series, despite their series loss in Sri Lanka at the year's start.

Omarzai's cricketing narrative includes remarkable innings of unbeaten 149 against Sri Lanka and a commanding 86* off 50 balls against South Africa. His defining performance came against Bangladesh in Sharjah, where his economic bowling and late wickets secured an Afghan victory. Chasing 245, Omarzai's strategic partnership with Gurbaz and unbeaten 70 runs led to a triumphant series win, concluding with a six, securing victory with ten balls to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

