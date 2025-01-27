National Games 2025: Helpline for Athlete Safety

In a significant move to bolster athlete safety, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has set up a helpline for the National Games 2025, aimed at combatting harassment and abuse. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure a safe environment for participants.

The games, which kick off on Tuesday and run until February 14, will take place at various locations across Uttarakhand. A safeguarding committee, chaired by Neetal Narang and Deepa Mehta, will oversee the initiative.

The IOA's president, PT Usha, emphasized that this helpline is an integral part of providing athletes and coaches with confidential resources, ensuring they can perform at their best while prioritizing the safety of women participants. The committee will also work to document any incidents and maintain accountability, reinforcing the IOA's commitment to a secure sporting environment.

