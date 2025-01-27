Attero Leads the Charge for Sustainable Sports at 38th National Games

In a groundbreaking initiative, Attero, India's leading cleantech company and the world's top recycler of lithium-ion batteries, has collaborated with the Indian government to forefront sustainability at the 38th National Games. Scheduled from January 28 to February 14, 2025, in Uttarakhand, the event will adopt the theme 'Green Games,' reflecting a national drive towards eco-friendly sports practices.

Attero's role in the games includes supplying recycled metals with an exceptional purity of over 99.9%, underscoring a commitment to a reduced carbon footprint. This pioneering venture in Indian sports highlights the use of conflict-free recycled materials and aims to ensure the event is plastic-free, mirroring the country's dedication to environmental sustainability. More than 10,000 athletes will compete in 38 sports across various Uttarakhand cities, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate this significant event.

Expressing pride in contributing to the national games, Attero's CEO and Co-Founder, Mr. Nitin Gupta, remarked on the company's initial roots in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He emphasized Attero's cutting-edge recycling facilities and its role in fulfilling India's Net Zero vision under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Globally recognized for its efficient recycling technologies, Attero leads in extracting pure metals from electronic waste, maintaining a world-class 98% recycling rate.

Innovations such as 'Selsmart,' a consumer-centric e-waste management platform, and 'MetalMandi,' a digital B2B AI-powered scrap collection service, underscore Attero's mission to pioneer responsible recycling throughout India. With 46 global patents and 200 more under consideration, the company's expansion plans aim to increase e-waste recycling capacity, reinforcing a commitment to a sustainable future.

The 38th National Games 2025 stands as a testament to India's dedication to integrating sustainability in various life domains, notably with Attero at the helm of advancing eco-friendly solutions in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)