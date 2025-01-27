Left Menu

Mitch Owen's Record-Breaking Blitz Secures Hobart's First T20 Triumph

Mitch Owen's explosive performance led Hobart Hurricanes to their first T20 title, defeating Sydney Thunder by seven wickets. Owen scored a 39-ball hundred, matching a BBL record. Despite Thunder's strong start, the Hurricanes prevailed with Owen's 108 runs playing a decisive role in their victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:05 IST
Mitch Owen delivered an electrifying performance on Monday, leading the Hobart Hurricanes to their inaugural T20 title with a seven-wicket win against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League final at Bellerive Oval. Owen's 108-run innings ensured an effortless chase of Thunder's 182-7 total.

Owen's remarkable season, tallying 452 runs at a strike rate of 204, has piqued international interest. His blistering 50 off 16 balls set the tone for the Hurricanes as opening partners Caleb Jewell and Nikhil Chaudhary fell to legspinner Tanveer Sangha. Yet, Owen remained undeterred, securing his century in a mere 39 deliveries.

Following Owen's dismissal, Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott guided the Hurricanes home. Earlier, Thunder's David Warner and Jason Sangha amassed 97 runs in 10 overs, with Warner leading before being caught for 48 by Nathan Ellis. Ellis further dismantled Thunder's lineup, paving the way for Hobart's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

