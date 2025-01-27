Left Menu

Aiming High: Neeraj Chopra Trains with Sergey Makarov

Neeraj Chopra, India’s javelin star, teams up with Sergey Makarov, Russian legend, as India's javelin coach. Makarov, an Olympic medalist and former Russian national team coach, prepares Indian athletes for the World Athletics Championships, enhancing India's javelin program at a crucial athletic juncture.

India's javelin scene is gearing up for international acclaim as Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and national record holder Annu Rani train under the tutelage of Sergey Makarov Aleksandrovich. Makarov, a revered figure in javelin sports, was appointed India's javelin coach, paving the way for enhanced preparations for this year's World Athletics Championships.

The decision to appoint Makarov, confirmed by the chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair, is aimed at bolstering India's performance in the upcoming Olympic cycle. The 51-year-old, known for his remarkable achievements, including Olympic bronzes, is set to bring his expertise to Patiala's National Institute of Sports in Punjab.

Indian javelin athletes, buoyed by Neeraj Chopra's historic gold and recent silver at the Paris Olympics, are gaining global attention. With the upcoming 2025 World Athletics Championships, Aleksandrovich's experience, both as an athlete who set national records and as a coach, is anticipated to greatly benefit India's evolving javelin program.

Latest News

