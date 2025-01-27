Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Spectacular Return to Domestic Cricket Sparks Anticipation in Delhi

Cricket icon Virat Kohli is set to play his first domestic red-ball match since 2012 with the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad. The match against Railways will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DDCA has made extensive preparations for Kohli's homecoming, including increased security and open stands for spectators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:02 IST
Virat Kohli, the cricket legend, is poised for a significant homecoming as he gears up to participate in his first domestic red-ball match since 2012. The match, part of the Ranji Trophy, is set to occur against Railways at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium starting January 30.

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is pulling out all stops to ensure a seamless experience, enhancing security measures and opening multiple stands to accommodate the anticipated crowd. Kohli's presence is a rare opportunity for the junior players to gain invaluable insights from the former India captain.

Although arrangements for live telecasting the marquee match are yet to be confirmed, the match remains one of the most high-profile domestic games in recent memory. The DDCA is working tirelessly to prepare for the event, ensuring a clean, enjoyable environment for all spectators.

Latest News

