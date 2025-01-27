Virat Kohli's Spectacular Return to Domestic Cricket Sparks Anticipation in Delhi
Cricket icon Virat Kohli is set to play his first domestic red-ball match since 2012 with the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad. The match against Railways will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DDCA has made extensive preparations for Kohli's homecoming, including increased security and open stands for spectators.
- Country:
- India
Virat Kohli, the cricket legend, is poised for a significant homecoming as he gears up to participate in his first domestic red-ball match since 2012. The match, part of the Ranji Trophy, is set to occur against Railways at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium starting January 30.
The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is pulling out all stops to ensure a seamless experience, enhancing security measures and opening multiple stands to accommodate the anticipated crowd. Kohli's presence is a rare opportunity for the junior players to gain invaluable insights from the former India captain.
Although arrangements for live telecasting the marquee match are yet to be confirmed, the match remains one of the most high-profile domestic games in recent memory. The DDCA is working tirelessly to prepare for the event, ensuring a clean, enjoyable environment for all spectators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Open 2025: A Grand Homecoming for Indian Badminton Stars
Sean Lynn's Homecoming: Leading Wales Women's Rugby
Emotional Homecomings: Palestinian Prisoners Set for Release
Eliud Kipchoge Returns to London Marathon: A Historic Homecoming
Emotional Homecoming as Freed Palestinians Praise Hamas Amid Ceasefire