Maharashtra Shines at National Games with Triathlon Gold

Maharashtra clinched gold in the Triathlon Mixed Relay at the 38th National Games, completing the race in 2:12:06. The team, featuring Parth Miraje, Dolly Patil, Kaushik Malandkar, and Mansi Mohite, excelled against fierce competition. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand and Kerala showcased dominance in Beach Handball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarakhand | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Maharashtra's team triumphed at the 38th National Games, snatching the gold in the Triathlon Mixed Relay with an outstanding time of 2:12:06. The winning team, composed of Parth Miraje, Dolly Patil, Kaushik Malandkar, and Mansi Mohite, exhibited exemplary teamwork and skill in a tightly contested event.

Their performance was particularly commendable as they navigated the challenges of a heated water swim for the first time, a unique experience as opposed to traditional sea or open water courses. Although Madhya Pradesh's team closely followed, finishing in 2:12:41, Maharashtra maintained their lead to claim victory.

In other events, Uttarakhand dominated in men's Beach Handball, defeating Telangana with a decisive 2-0 score. Kerala also put on a remarkable display in the women's category with player Meera Krishna scoring 17 goals, leading her team to a victory against Goa, finishing 17-5 and 17-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)

