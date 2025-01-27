Maharashtra Shines at National Games with Triathlon Gold
Maharashtra clinched gold in the Triathlon Mixed Relay at the 38th National Games, completing the race in 2:12:06. The team, featuring Parth Miraje, Dolly Patil, Kaushik Malandkar, and Mansi Mohite, excelled against fierce competition. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand and Kerala showcased dominance in Beach Handball.
Their performance was particularly commendable as they navigated the challenges of a heated water swim for the first time, a unique experience as opposed to traditional sea or open water courses. Although Madhya Pradesh's team closely followed, finishing in 2:12:41, Maharashtra maintained their lead to claim victory.
In other events, Uttarakhand dominated in men's Beach Handball, defeating Telangana with a decisive 2-0 score. Kerala also put on a remarkable display in the women's category with player Meera Krishna scoring 17 goals, leading her team to a victory against Goa, finishing 17-5 and 17-0.
(With inputs from agencies.)
