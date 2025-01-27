Left Menu

Afghan Women's Cricket Team Takes Historic Stride in Australia

The Afghan women's cricket team, now refugees in Australia, returns to the field for the first time since 2021. They will play a match against Cricket Without Borders XI in Melbourne. This event marks a significant moment, highlighting their resilience and the potential for future support and matches.

Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:35 IST
Afghan Women's Cricket Team Takes Historic Stride in Australia
  Australia

The Afghanistan women's cricket team, consisting of refugees residing in Australia, is set to make a remarkable return to the cricket field. They will face off against Cricket Without Borders XI at the Junction Oval on Thursday, marking their first match since 2021. This momentous occasion is a result of their flight from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, having since settled in Canberra and Melbourne.

The match is strategically scheduled ahead of the Women's Ashes Test between Australia and England at the MCG. Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley expressed hope that this game will spur significant conversations and become an annual event, potentially allowing the Afghan team to compete internationally.

Afghan cricketer Nahida Sapan described the event as 'historic' for Afghan women, seeking more community support and greater opportunities for future matches. Despite challenges, the cricketers' resilience and passion for the sport serve as an inspiring beacon of hope and awareness for Afghan women worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

