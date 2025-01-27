Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Hopes Dwindle Amid National Call-Ups

Mumbai's cricket team faces a crucial challenge in the Ranji Trophy, with key players Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer unavailable for their game against Meghalaya. The players are set to join the national team for an upcoming ODI series, raising concerns over Mumbai's advancement chances.

The absence of these stalwarts comes at a critical juncture, following Mumbai's defeat against Jammu and Kashmir, which dampened their quarter-final aspirations. Ajinkya Rahane's leadership faces pressure to clinch a victory and rely on favorable outcomes in other matches to progress further.

As the players prepare for India's ODI series against England, including Jaiswal's debut call-up, the Mumbai team must wrestle with available options to keep their tournament hopes intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)