Liston Colaco's Volley Seals Victory for Mohun Bagan over Bengaluru FC

In a closely contested match at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Mohun Bagan Super Giant narrowly defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0, thanks to Liston Colaco's impressive 74th-minute volley. The Indian Super League encounter saw both teams struggle to create chances, but Colaco's moment of brilliance clinched victory for the hosts.

The Mariners, now seven points clear of FC Goa in the standings, faced a challenging start as Bengaluru FC appeared brighter with their slick passing, yet couldn't break through Mohun Bagan's defense. The home side deployed a direct approach, with forwards holding up the ball for Colaco and Manvir Singh on the flanks.

Bengaluru had their opportunities, most notably through Alberto Noguera's assist for Ryan Williams, and Sunil Chhetri's solo run before halftime, but the attempts were thwarted by goalkeeper Vishal Kaith and Mohun Bagan's resilient backline. Ultimately, Colaco capitalized on a deflected clearance to fire his team ahead, a lead they defended robustly till the end.

(With inputs from agencies.)