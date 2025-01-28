Morocco Takes Center Stage with Africa Cup and World Cup Ambitions

Morocco, fresh from its World Cup semifinal run, is gearing up to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, drawn alongside Mali, Zambia, and Comoros in its group. This tournament marks a significant milestone before the nation co-hosts the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

The event, spanning December 2024 to January 2025, will be held in six Moroccan cities and serve as a litmus test for Morocco's readiness on the world stage. Africa's top soccer talents, including Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, will vie for the continental title.

Ivory Coast, the reigning champion, begins its title defense against Cameroon, Gabon, and Mozambique. Meanwhile, Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, and other nations will fight for supremacy in their respective groups, foreshadowing the larger stage at the 2026 World Cup with an expanded African presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)