Left Menu

Morocco Takes Center Stage with Africa Cup and World Cup Ambitions

Morocco, semifinalist in the last World Cup, will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament will serve as a precursor to co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal. Various African nations compete to claim victory, gathering in six Moroccan cities from December 2024 to January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:02 IST
Morocco Takes Center Stage with Africa Cup and World Cup Ambitions
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco, fresh from its World Cup semifinal run, is gearing up to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, drawn alongside Mali, Zambia, and Comoros in its group. This tournament marks a significant milestone before the nation co-hosts the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

The event, spanning December 2024 to January 2025, will be held in six Moroccan cities and serve as a litmus test for Morocco's readiness on the world stage. Africa's top soccer talents, including Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, will vie for the continental title.

Ivory Coast, the reigning champion, begins its title defense against Cameroon, Gabon, and Mozambique. Meanwhile, Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, and other nations will fight for supremacy in their respective groups, foreshadowing the larger stage at the 2026 World Cup with an expanded African presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025