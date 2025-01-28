Travis Head Takes Top Spot in Aussie Lineup for Sri Lanka Spin Test

Travis Head is poised to take up the mantle as the opening partner to Usman Khawaja in Australia's first test against Sri Lanka at Galle, slated for Wednesday. This decision was disclosed by Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in captain, at a pre-match presser.

Head's prior display of skill against spin bowlers during the 2023 tour of India played a pivotal role in the selectors' decision. Smith emphasized that Head's ability to score swiftly against spin-heavy attacks will be crucial in the upcoming matches.

Although teenage sensation Sam Konstas excelled as opener during his debut series against India, Australia's management prefers Head's seasoned approach in the present context. The series is expected to be a stern test against spin, with Sri Lanka relying on left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

