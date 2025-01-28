India Falls Short in Cricket Thriller

In an electrifying cricket encounter, India faced a challenging target of 172 runs but ultimately fell short. Their batting lineup struggled against the airtight bowling of the opposing team.

The standout performances from Hardik Pandya, who scored 40 runs, and Abhishek Sharma, who added 24, could not salvage the match as India finished at 145 for the loss of nine wickets.

England's bowling attack, led by Jamie Overton with three wickets, was ably supported by Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, whose exceptional spells ensured a thrilling victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)