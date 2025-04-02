Sanju Samson Cleared for Captaincy: A New Chapter for Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson is poised to make his return as captain of the Rajasthan Royals after being cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume wicketkeeping duties in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The clearance follows his recovery from surgery on his right index finger, an injury sustained from a delivery by former teammate Jofra Archer during an international T20 series against England. Since his surgery, Samson has only appeared as a batter, with Riyan Parag temporarily stepping in as captain.

Rajasthan Royals, who are currently positioned second last in the IPL standings, announced that Samson will reclaim his full leadership role, kicking off his return during the upcoming match against the Punjab Kings. As the inaugural IPL champions from 2008, the team is eager to improve their performance starting April 5 in Mullanpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)