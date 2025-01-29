Punjab FC Coach Criticizes Team's Lackluster Performance After ISL Defeat
Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis critiqued his team's lack of energy following a 2-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. He cited a sluggish start, weak passion, and poor tempo as key reasons for their seventh consecutive winless match, while expressing belief in his players.
Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis openly criticized his team's listless performance following their 2-1 defeat against Jamshedpur FC in Tuesday's Indian Super League clash. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Dilmperis pointed to the lack of energy, passion, and tempo as pivotal reasons for Punjab FC's ongoing winless streak.
Jamshedpur FC seized the lead in the 41st minute through Pratik Chaudhuri's header from Rei Tachikawa's corner. An defensive error early in the second half handed Jamshedpur a second goal, as Javi Hernandez's pressing effort resulted in an own goal for the visitors.
Ezequiel Vidal managed to narrow the deficit with a spectacular long-range strike in the 58th minute, but Punjab FC's attempts to equalize were thwarted by Jamshedpur's resolute defense. The coach took responsibility for the team's low intensity, while stressing the need for greater passion and belief in future matches.
