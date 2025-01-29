Left Menu

SOLIZE Takes on Global Racing Arena with Thai MotoGP Initiative

SOLIZE Corporation has announced its strategic sponsorship for the IDEMITSU Honda LCR Team in MotoGP 2025. This collaboration aims to support Thai racer Somkiat Chantra, marking a milestone for Thailand in motorcycle racing. The partnership aligns with SOLIZE's goal of expanding its business in the ASEAN region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:49 IST
SOLIZE Takes on Global Racing Arena with Thai MotoGP Initiative
Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha during Portuguese Moto GP Image Credit: ANI

SOLIZE Corporation has entered a landmark sponsorship agreement with the IDEMITSU Honda LCR Team for the 2025 MotoGP season, marking a strategic advancement in the company’s global initiatives. The race team is set to feature Thai rider Somkiat Chantra, the first full-time Thai competitor in the MotoGP class, endeavoring to elevate Thailand's presence in the sport.

The agreement also signals SOLIZE's ambition to expand in the ASEAN market, with plans to establish SOLIZE (Thailand) CO., Ltd. This expansion aligns with their philosophy of 'True evolution you can experience,' emphasizing proactive growth and innovation in digital manufacturing within the auto industry.

Lucio Cecchinello, the principal of IDEMITSU Honda LCR, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, underscoring its importance for the team's success both on and off the racetrack. Similarly, Thai racer Somkiat Chantra hailed the sponsorship as pivotal for his MotoGP debut, promising to represent both Thailand and SOLIZE with pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025