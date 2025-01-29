SOLIZE Takes on Global Racing Arena with Thai MotoGP Initiative
SOLIZE Corporation has announced its strategic sponsorship for the IDEMITSU Honda LCR Team in MotoGP 2025. This collaboration aims to support Thai racer Somkiat Chantra, marking a milestone for Thailand in motorcycle racing. The partnership aligns with SOLIZE's goal of expanding its business in the ASEAN region.
SOLIZE Corporation has entered a landmark sponsorship agreement with the IDEMITSU Honda LCR Team for the 2025 MotoGP season, marking a strategic advancement in the company’s global initiatives. The race team is set to feature Thai rider Somkiat Chantra, the first full-time Thai competitor in the MotoGP class, endeavoring to elevate Thailand's presence in the sport.
The agreement also signals SOLIZE's ambition to expand in the ASEAN market, with plans to establish SOLIZE (Thailand) CO., Ltd. This expansion aligns with their philosophy of 'True evolution you can experience,' emphasizing proactive growth and innovation in digital manufacturing within the auto industry.
Lucio Cecchinello, the principal of IDEMITSU Honda LCR, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, underscoring its importance for the team's success both on and off the racetrack. Similarly, Thai racer Somkiat Chantra hailed the sponsorship as pivotal for his MotoGP debut, promising to represent both Thailand and SOLIZE with pride.
