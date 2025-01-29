Remarkable Performance by Ramita Jindal at National Games in Shooting

Haryana's shooting star Ramita Jindal took the spotlight at the 38th National Games as she delivered a world-class performance in the women's 10m air rifle event on Wednesday. The bronze medalist from the Hangzhou Asian Games topped the qualification round, outshining her peers with an impressive score of 634.9.

Ramita's score not only beat the previous record set by Korea's Ban Hyojin but also placed her ahead of notable competitors. Arya Borse of Maharashtra finished just behind with a score of 634.5, while Tamil Nadu's Narmada Raju secured the third spot. The competition sees eight finalists, including promising shooters like Shreya Agarwal and Elavenil Valarivan.

In the men's rapid fire pistol category, Vijayveer Singh Sidhu from Punjab dominated with a score of 587. The event, held at the new Trishul Shooting Range, showcases the depth of talent in Indian shooting, bringing together 364 shooters from across the nation, marking it as a highlight of the National Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)