Rain Halts Australia's Dominance as Smith and Khawaja Shine in First Test

On the opening day of the first Test match against Sri Lanka, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja propelled Australia into a dominant position by scoring impressive centuries on the challenging Galle pitch. Despite the rain prematurely ending the day's play, Australia reached a formidable 330/2, with both batsmen unbeaten.

Stand-in captain Smith seamlessly partnered with the experienced Khawaja for an undefeated third-wicket stand of 195 runs, capitalizing on ideal batting conditions. Also contributing was Travis Head, who electrified the innings with a rapid 57 runs off just 40 deliveries, establishing the tone early after Australia elected to bat.

Head's aggressive innings came to an abrupt halt when he mistimed a shot, resulting in a catch to Dinesh Chandimal. Marnus Labuschagne added a steady 20 runs before falling to Jeffrey Vandersay's sharp leg-spin. Smith, marking 10,000 Test runs in style, and Khawaja, both survived close call chances, solidifying Australia's stronghold before rain stopped play.

