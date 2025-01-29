Gongadi Trisha: The Rising Star of Women's T20 U19 World Cup

Teen sensation Gongadi Trisha has made headlines as the first player to score a century in the ongoing Women's T20 U19 World Cup. The Indian opener's remarkable unbeaten 110 off 53 balls propelled India to a commanding 150-run victory over Scotland on Tuesday.

Trisha attributes her game strategy and success to her cricket idol, the legendary Mithali Raj. "I've always admired how Mithali paced her innings, and she's been my inspiration," Trisha stated in a video posted by the BCCI. Trisha plays for Hyderabad and is emerging as one of the tournament's standout players, with noteworthy performances against teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The young cricketer also dedicated her astounding achievement to her supportive family, particularly her father, who witnessed her momentous performance. "My father is my biggest supporter. Scoring a century in front of him is truly special," she said, underscoring her family's essential role in her budding career.

(With inputs from agencies.)