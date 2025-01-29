Gokulam Kerala FC Shine at Home, 2-0 Victory Over SC Bengaluru

Gokulam Kerala FC marked another home triumph with a decisive 2-0 victory over SC Bengaluru in the ongoing I-League season. Ignacio de Loyola Abeledo emerged as the hero, netting both goals to propel Gokulam to the third spot in the standings.

The team, now standing at 19 points, trails leaders Namdhari FC by two points, albeit having played one more match than the second-placed Churchill Brothers. In contrast, SC Bengaluru remains anchored at the bottom, facing a steep challenge to turn their season around.

Gokulam's aggressive start set the tone, with Abeledo finding the net as early as the eighth minute and again in the 90th. Despite a late sending off for Salam Ranjan Singh, the hosts maintained control throughout, securing a well-deserved three points.

