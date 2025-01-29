Left Menu

Gokulam Kerala FC Shine at Home, 2-0 Victory Over SC Bengaluru

Gokulam Kerala FC achieved a 2-0 win against SC Bengaluru in the I-League, with Ignacio de Loyola Abeledo scoring twice. The victory places Gokulam in third, while Bengaluru struggles at the bottom. The match saw strong performances from key players and tactical dominance from Gokulam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:54 IST
Gokulam Kerala FC Shine at Home, 2-0 Victory Over SC Bengaluru

Gokulam Kerala FC marked another home triumph with a decisive 2-0 victory over SC Bengaluru in the ongoing I-League season. Ignacio de Loyola Abeledo emerged as the hero, netting both goals to propel Gokulam to the third spot in the standings.

The team, now standing at 19 points, trails leaders Namdhari FC by two points, albeit having played one more match than the second-placed Churchill Brothers. In contrast, SC Bengaluru remains anchored at the bottom, facing a steep challenge to turn their season around.

Gokulam's aggressive start set the tone, with Abeledo finding the net as early as the eighth minute and again in the 90th. Despite a late sending off for Salam Ranjan Singh, the hosts maintained control throughout, securing a well-deserved three points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025