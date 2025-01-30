Sydney to Shine with 2027 Rugby World Cup Final
The 2027 Rugby World Cup final will be held in Sydney, marking 24 years since its last final. The tournament will include 24 teams and is expected to bring 250,000 international visitors, generating A$1.3 billion. Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth will host key matches.
Sydney is set to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final, 24 years after the iconic 2003 decider where England triumphed over Australia, World Rugby announced on Thursday.
The expansive 82,000-seat Olympic stadium will be the venue for both semi-finals, two quarter-finals, and the bronze medal match. Melbourne was initially considered for the final but will only host two rounds of 16 and group stage matches.
Brisbane will host the remaining two quarter-finals, while cities like Adelaide, Newcastle, and Townsville will see group matches. Notably, the 2027 World Cup will feature 24 teams, an increase from the 20 in the 2023 tournament, which was clinched by South Africa. The tournament is expected to draw 250,000 international fans and generate A$1.3 billion in revenue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
