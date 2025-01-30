Left Menu

Champions League Round of 16 Shapes Up

The Champions League's first stage is complete, with several teams automatically qualifying for the round of 16. Among the qualified are Liverpool, Barcelona, and Arsenal. Playoffs will determine the final round-of-16 spots, featuring matchups like Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica and Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Champions League has wrapped up its first stage, revealing the teams that have secured their spots in the round of 16. Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Inter Milan are among the few who have automatically qualified.

The playoffs present an intriguing set of matches to compete for the remaining round-of-16 slots. Exciting pairings include Monaco or Brest vs. Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica, and Celtic or Manchester City vs. Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Unfortunately, for teams like Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava, and Salzburg, the journey in this year's Champions League has come to an end as they face elimination after the initial rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

