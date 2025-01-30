Champions League Round of 16 Shapes Up

The Champions League has wrapped up its first stage, revealing the teams that have secured their spots in the round of 16. Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Inter Milan are among the few who have automatically qualified.

The playoffs present an intriguing set of matches to compete for the remaining round-of-16 slots. Exciting pairings include Monaco or Brest vs. Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica, and Celtic or Manchester City vs. Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Unfortunately, for teams like Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava, and Salzburg, the journey in this year's Champions League has come to an end as they face elimination after the initial rounds.

