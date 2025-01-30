Sports Surge: Unprecedented Super Bowl Demand & Major Player Moves

Ticket demand for the Super Bowl increases dramatically, with Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans driving unprecedented levels of interest. StubHub reports this matchup to be the most sought-after since 2019.

The New York Jets hire Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, returning to the NFL after his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers ended after their Super Bowl loss.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds finalize a trade for Taylor Rogers, UConn secures their tenth victory, and No.1 seed Anna Kalinskaya advances in tennis, highlighting a thrilling week in sports.

