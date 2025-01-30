Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Triumphant Return Draws Massive Crowd at Ranji Trophy

A massive crowd gathered at Arun Jaitley Stadium for Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years. Fans were eager to witness the cricket icon in action. Despite the initial chaos, additional gates were opened, ensuring smooth entry. Kohli's presence reignited interest in domestic cricket.

Crowd in front of Arun Jaitley Stadium (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Arun Jaitley Stadium was abuzz on Thursday as cricket fans thronged to witness Virat Kohli's much-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy after a 13-year hiatus. The iconic cricketer's participation in the domestic tournament between Delhi and Railways drew fans from far and wide, even causing a rush at the entry gates.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) initially opened just one gate, leading to crowd management issues. However, Delhi Police intervened, opening more gates to ensure a smooth flow of spectators. The turnout underscored Kohli's immense appeal, proving that his popularity remains unrivaled even at the domestic level.

Fans like Mohd Gul Nawaz and Akash Kumar expressed their admiration for Kohli, highlighting his influence on Indian cricket. Many had arrived early to secure prime spots, with Kohli's presence reinvigorating interest in the Ranji Trophy and showcasing his ongoing impact on the sport, as he seeks to reclaim his past consistency in Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

