Khawaja's Stellar Double Century Powers Australia to Dominance
Usman Khawaja's first double century propelled Australia to 475 for three against Sri Lanka, aided by a record partnership with Steve Smith. Khawaja's 204 not out, partnering Smith's century, solidified Australia's strong position in the first test. Debutant Josh Inglis also contributed with an elegant 44.
Usman Khawaja's maiden double century gave Australia a formidable position at 475 for three by lunch on Day 2 against Sri Lanka in the first cricket test.
The 38-year-old left-hander surpassed his previous record and became pivotal alongside captain Steve Smith, who reached 10,000 test runs, forming a 266-run partnership.
The partnership was ended by Jeffrey Vandersay, but debutant Josh Inglis made his mark with swift scoring, boosting Australia ahead of the World Test Championship final.
