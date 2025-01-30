Khawaja's Stellar Double Century Powers Australia to Dominance

Usman Khawaja's maiden double century gave Australia a formidable position at 475 for three by lunch on Day 2 against Sri Lanka in the first cricket test.

The 38-year-old left-hander surpassed his previous record and became pivotal alongside captain Steve Smith, who reached 10,000 test runs, forming a 266-run partnership.

The partnership was ended by Jeffrey Vandersay, but debutant Josh Inglis made his mark with swift scoring, boosting Australia ahead of the World Test Championship final.

