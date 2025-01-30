The Indian Open 2025: Pickleball's Premier Asian Showcase

The Indian Open 2025 is set to captivate pickleball enthusiasts from February 3 to 9 at NESCO Goregaon, Mumbai. Guided by the leadership of founder Hemal Jain and co-founders Niraj Jain, Divyesh Jain, and Suresh Bhansali, Global Sports has become a key player in promoting pickleball's growth across India. This dedication is highlighted by Bollywood writer-director Shashank Khaitan and entrepreneur Yuvi Ruia joining as partners, while celebrated filmmaker and pop culture icon Karan Johar brings star power as brand ambassador. The tournament promises exhilarating competition, with a prize pool of USD 125,000 attracting over 1,200 players from across the globe.

Players will engage in fierce contests on 25 courts spanning multiple categories, making this the most prestigious pickleball event in Asia. Coaxed by city pride and team spirit, the inaugural Pickleball Pro and Challenger League debuts, featuring ten city-based teams. These include the Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors led by Janhvi Kapoor, Ahmedabad Olympians with Anmol Patel and Aditya Gandhi, Bengaluru Blazers spearheaded by Amrita Deora, and Chennai Cool Cats featuring Anshuman Ruia, Radhika Ruia, and Yudi Ruia.

Further enriching the roster are the Delhi Snipers with Jai Gandhi, Krysh, and Karyna Bajaj, Goa Gladiators featuring Samrat Zaveri and Atul Rawat, Hyderabad Vikings under Akshay Reddy, Jaipur Jawans partnered by Luv Ranjan and Anubhav Singh Bassi, Kolkata Kingz made up of Dhruv Mehta and others, and Nashik Ninjas led by Karishma Thakker. The event is anticipated to be an electrifying celebration, paving the way for pickleball's promising future in India and beyond.

