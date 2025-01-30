Left Menu

Triumphant Lift: Vijay Kumar's Rise to Gold in National Games

Chhattisgarh weightlifter Vijay Kumar secured a gold medal in the men's 55kg category at the 38th National Games with a national record-equalling performance. His journey, marred by financial hardships and injuries, culminated in this success. Kumar dedicated the win to his supportive parents and coach.

Dehradun | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:11 IST
In a remarkable feat at the 38th National Games, Chhattisgarh's Vijay Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men's 55kg category. Equalling the national record in clean and jerk, Kumar lifted a total of 248kg, sharing the spotlight with Maharashtra's Sanket Sargar.

Despite financial challenges and persistent injuries, Kumar's unwavering dedication propelled him to victory. Born into a family that struggled to afford training and sports nutrition, he endured years of 'daal-chawal' while nurturing ambitious dreams.

With determination paying off, Kumar expressed deep gratitude towards his parents and coach, dedicating the triumph to them for their unyielding support. His journey is an inspiring testament to perseverance in the face of adversity.

