Triumphant Lift: Vijay Kumar's Rise to Gold in National Games

In a remarkable feat at the 38th National Games, Chhattisgarh's Vijay Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men's 55kg category. Equalling the national record in clean and jerk, Kumar lifted a total of 248kg, sharing the spotlight with Maharashtra's Sanket Sargar.

Despite financial challenges and persistent injuries, Kumar's unwavering dedication propelled him to victory. Born into a family that struggled to afford training and sports nutrition, he endured years of 'daal-chawal' while nurturing ambitious dreams.

With determination paying off, Kumar expressed deep gratitude towards his parents and coach, dedicating the triumph to them for their unyielding support. His journey is an inspiring testament to perseverance in the face of adversity.

