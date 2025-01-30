Underdogs Togo Aim for Upset in Davis Cup Clash

Togo's tennis team, led by Thomas Setodji, is determined to defy the odds in their upcoming Davis Cup clash against India. Despite their low rankings, the team carries an impressive record, having won 10 of their last 11 matches, including a win against Latvia.

The team, consisting of players like Liova Ayite Ajavon and Hod'abalo Isak Padio, trains primarily in France and the USA. This allows them access to superior facilities and coaching. Their captain, Alisama Abnamba, believes that with the right mindset, they can achieve their dreams.

Although India's squad, missing its top player Sumit Nagal, is favored to win, Setodji notes the unpredictable nature of the sport. He believes that attitude and confidence on the court can lead to an unexpected victory for Togo in Delhi's favorable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)