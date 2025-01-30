Left Menu

Underdogs Togo Aim for Upset in Davis Cup Clash

A spirited Togo team, led by Thomas Setodji, is set to take on India in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-off. Despite lower rankings, their recent performance is impressive. The team, who trains in France and the USA, has won 10 of their last 11 ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:17 IST
Underdogs Togo Aim for Upset in Davis Cup Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Togo's tennis team, led by Thomas Setodji, is determined to defy the odds in their upcoming Davis Cup clash against India. Despite their low rankings, the team carries an impressive record, having won 10 of their last 11 matches, including a win against Latvia.

The team, consisting of players like Liova Ayite Ajavon and Hod'abalo Isak Padio, trains primarily in France and the USA. This allows them access to superior facilities and coaching. Their captain, Alisama Abnamba, believes that with the right mindset, they can achieve their dreams.

Although India's squad, missing its top player Sumit Nagal, is favored to win, Setodji notes the unpredictable nature of the sport. He believes that attitude and confidence on the court can lead to an unexpected victory for Togo in Delhi's favorable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025