Xavi Simons: A New Era at RB Leipzig

In a significant transfer move, Xavi Simons, a talented attacking midfielder from the Netherlands, has finalized a permanent transfer to RB Leipzig from Paris St Germain. This deal follows an impressive 18-month loan at the Bundesliga team, marking a new chapter in Simons' bright career.

The agreement, valued at over 50 million euros with substantial add-ons, commits Simons to the German club until 2027. Simons expressed his delight at remaining with Leipzig, praising the support and recognition he has received from the club and its fans.

Simons, who has 24 international caps, played a key role in Leipzig's recent achievements, including their 2023 German Super Cup victory. As Leipzig aims for Champions League qualification, Simons' contributions are expected to be pivotal in their upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)