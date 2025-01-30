Left Menu

Record-Breaking Year in International Soccer Transfers

In 2024, global soccer saw a record 22,779 international transfers worth $8.59 billion. English clubs led spending with $1.88 billion. Women's soccer marked a $15.6 million spend, with Bay FC and Chelsea setting records. Amateur transfers rose by 4.3% to 53,679.

In a groundbreaking year for soccer, 2024 witnessed an unprecedented 22,779 international transfers in men's soccer, totaling $8.59 billion, according to FIFA's recent Global Transfer Report.

English clubs, known for their heavy investments, led the spending with $1.88 billion in incoming transfers, while receiving $1.34 billion for outgoing players. The year's priciest deal was Argentina forward Julian Alvarez's transfer from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid at 75 million euros with potential add-ons.

Women's soccer also saw a significant leap, reaching a record $15.6 million for transfers. Bay FC's acquisition of Racheal Kundananji from Real Madrid set a new high, later surpassed by Chelsea's signing of Naomi Girma. Amateur soccer transactions grew by 4.3%, amounting to 53,679 transfers.

