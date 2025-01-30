Miguel Almiron Makes a Triumphant Return to Atlanta United

Miguel Almiron, the Paraguayan international, has made his return to Major League Soccer, rejoining Atlanta United after six years at Newcastle United. The transfer, for an undisclosed fee, was confirmed by both clubs on Thursday.

Almiron, 30, signed a contract with the American club that extends until 2027, with an option for an additional year. He initially moved to Newcastle from Atlanta for approximately 21 million pounds in 2019, marking a then-record fee for the English club.

During his tenure at Newcastle, Almiron scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists over 223 appearances, significantly contributing to the team's fourth-place finish in the 2022-23 Premier League season. "I want to thank Miggy for his dedication and professionalism," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe expressed in a statement. As Newcastle remains competitive in the league, they prepare to host Fulham on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)