Stars Emerge at Maharashtra Premier League Auctions
The Maharashtra Premier League auctions saw Rajneesh Gurbani and Tejal Hasabnis as top picks. Gurbani received the highest bid from PBG Kolhapur Tuskers, and Hasabnis was picked up by Pushpa Solapur. The MPL will include six men's teams, and the inaugural WMPL will have four women's teams.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a highly anticipated event, Rajneesh Gurbani and Tejal Hasabnis emerged as the standout players in the Maharashtra Premier League auctions, securing top bids from eager teams.
Gurbani's impressive bid of Rs 5.2 lakh by the PBG Kolhapur Tuskers highlights his growing status in the sport, while Hasabnis's Rs 4.4 lakh contract with Pushpa Solapur showcases the growing recognition for female cricketers.
With a total of 409 male and 249 female players involved, the leagues promise an exciting season ahead, pending date confirmations for the events at the MCA Stadium scheduled for May-June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
