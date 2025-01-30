Left Menu

Bengaluru & Pune Storm into WPBL Semifinals with Commanding Wins

Bengaluru Jawans and Pune United secured places in the semifinals of the World Pickleball League with impressive victories. Bengaluru swept past Mumbai Pickle Power, while Pune delivered a clean 5-0 win against Dilli Dillwale. The thrilling matches showcased excellent performances, setting the stage for a competitive semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:13 IST
Bengaluru & Pune Storm into WPBL Semifinals with Commanding Wins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Jawans and Pune United clinched spots in the World Pickleball League semifinals after impressive performances. On Thursday, Bengaluru topped the table with a 4-1 triumph over the Mumbai Pickle Power.

In an exciting start, Jack Foster of Bengaluru kicked off the tie with a victory in men's singles, defeating Brandon Lane 26-10. In women's doubles, Bengaluru's Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alexandra Borobia narrowly edged out Sabrina Mendez and Glauka Carvajal Lane 12-11.

Pune United also displayed dominance with a sweeping 5-0 victory against Dilli Dillwale. William Sobek set the tone in men's singles, overcoming Eduardo Irizarry 22-9. Both Bengaluru and Pune proceed to the semifinals, promising an electrifying showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025