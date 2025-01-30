Bengaluru & Pune Storm into WPBL Semifinals with Commanding Wins

Bengaluru Jawans and Pune United clinched spots in the World Pickleball League semifinals after impressive performances. On Thursday, Bengaluru topped the table with a 4-1 triumph over the Mumbai Pickle Power.

In an exciting start, Jack Foster of Bengaluru kicked off the tie with a victory in men's singles, defeating Brandon Lane 26-10. In women's doubles, Bengaluru's Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alexandra Borobia narrowly edged out Sabrina Mendez and Glauka Carvajal Lane 12-11.

Pune United also displayed dominance with a sweeping 5-0 victory against Dilli Dillwale. William Sobek set the tone in men's singles, overcoming Eduardo Irizarry 22-9. Both Bengaluru and Pune proceed to the semifinals, promising an electrifying showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)