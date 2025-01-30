Bengaluru & Pune Storm into WPBL Semifinals with Commanding Wins
Bengaluru Jawans and Pune United secured places in the semifinals of the World Pickleball League with impressive victories. Bengaluru swept past Mumbai Pickle Power, while Pune delivered a clean 5-0 win against Dilli Dillwale. The thrilling matches showcased excellent performances, setting the stage for a competitive semifinals.
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru Jawans and Pune United clinched spots in the World Pickleball League semifinals after impressive performances. On Thursday, Bengaluru topped the table with a 4-1 triumph over the Mumbai Pickle Power.
In an exciting start, Jack Foster of Bengaluru kicked off the tie with a victory in men's singles, defeating Brandon Lane 26-10. In women's doubles, Bengaluru's Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alexandra Borobia narrowly edged out Sabrina Mendez and Glauka Carvajal Lane 12-11.
Pune United also displayed dominance with a sweeping 5-0 victory against Dilli Dillwale. William Sobek set the tone in men's singles, overcoming Eduardo Irizarry 22-9. Both Bengaluru and Pune proceed to the semifinals, promising an electrifying showdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Umar Sadiq Shines in Valencia's Copa del Rey Victory
Game-Changers in Sports: Coaches, Players, and Policies in the Spotlight
Bihar Elections: Key Players Eye Victory Amid Shifting Alliances
FC Goa's Battle for Victory: Defensive Resilience Faces Late Game Challenges
U.S. Court Invalidates Title IX Regulations Redefining Sex Discrimination, Marking Victory for Women’s Rights