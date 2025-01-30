Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC Clash in Crucial ISL Showdown

Mumbai City FC will welcome East Bengal FC to the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday for a pivotal encounter in the Indian Super League 2024-25. After a commanding 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC last week, Mumbai City aims to sustain their momentum and remain within playoff contention, currently sitting sixth with 27 points.

Coached by Petr Kratky, the team is eager to complete a league double against East Bengal, having secured a 3-2 win earlier. However, Mumbai City has yet to defeat the Kolkata-based team at home, having drawn one and lost the other previous encounters.

East Bengal FC has struggled away from home this season, managing only one victory in their last eight road fixtures. Currently 11th with 17 points, they trail Mumbai City by 10, making this match crucial for their playoff ambitions. Despite recent setbacks, they head into the clash buoyed by a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC.

Defensively robust, Mumbai City FC has conceded the fewest shots in the penalty area while maintaining six clean sheets this season. However, their offense has been inconsistent, ranking low in goals scored, with Nikolaos Karelis leading the tally with nine.

Both teams' coaches acknowledge the unpredictable nature of the ISL. Petr Kratky emphasizes improvement, whereas East Bengal's Oscar Bruzon reflects on the competitiveness of the league. Historically, Mumbai City holds the upper hand with six wins out of nine encounters.

