Everton Face Double Injury Setback Amid Premier League Survival Battle

Everton have been dealt a significant setback with the announcement that key players Orel Mangala and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be missing crucial action due to injuries.

Midfielder Mangala, on loan from Olympique Lyonnais, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during the club's 1-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion. The 26-year-old had made 19 league appearances this campaign.

Meanwhile, striker Calvert-Lewin, who recently broke his scoring drought in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, faces a spell on the sidelines after a hamstring injury. Everton are currently 16th and are preparing for an essential match against 17th-placed Leicester City, with potential relegation implications.

