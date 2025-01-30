Left Menu

Everton Face Double Injury Setback Amid Premier League Survival Battle

Everton suffer a significant setback as midfielder Orel Mangala is out for the season with a knee injury, while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. The club, currently 16th in the league, prepares to face Leicester City next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:55 IST
Everton have been dealt a significant setback with the announcement that key players Orel Mangala and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be missing crucial action due to injuries.

Midfielder Mangala, on loan from Olympique Lyonnais, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during the club's 1-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion. The 26-year-old had made 19 league appearances this campaign.

Meanwhile, striker Calvert-Lewin, who recently broke his scoring drought in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, faces a spell on the sidelines after a hamstring injury. Everton are currently 16th and are preparing for an essential match against 17th-placed Leicester City, with potential relegation implications.

