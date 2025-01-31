Chennaiyin FC's Defensive Struggles: Coach Owen Coyle Calls for Resilience

Chennaiyin FC, under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle, suffered a 1-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC, sparking concerns over defensive lapses. The match, held at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, saw the hosts reduced to ten men following Wilmar Jordan Gil's red card. This setback allowed Kerala to exploit their numerical advantage, surging to a 3-0 lead.

In his post-match statements, Coyle addressed the season-long defensive shortcomings that have plagued Chennaiyin's performance. He emphasized the need for better defensive reactions, lamenting the concession of what he described as 'soft goals.' Coyle made it clear that individual responsibility was crucial as the winless streak extended to seven games.

The coach also delivered a message of unity and resilience to the club's supporters, recognizing their loyalty. While acknowledging the challenging times, Coyle encouraged the team and fans alike to maintain positivity and focus on future matches. He stated, 'Football changes quickly, and we must respond with renewed desire and hunger.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)