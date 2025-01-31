Cricket Stars Honored: Bumrah and Mandhana Shine with Top Awards

In a celebration of cricketing excellence, esteemed pacer Jasprit Bumrah and graceful batter Smriti Mandhana have been honored with the BCCI's prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer in their respective categories for 2023-24.

Bumrah, renowned for his precision and consistency, earned acclaim as the ICC Test and Cricketer of the Year after an exemplary performance in 2024, significantly contributing to India's victories against England and Bangladesh. The 31-year-old also took home the Player of the Series title in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with his 32-wicket haul against Australia.

On the women's side, Mandhana's outstanding achievements in 2024 set new benchmarks. The ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year accumulated 743 runs, smashed four centuries, and brought a striking rate of efficiency and power to her game. Her record-breaking year saw her hit 95 fours and six sixes.

